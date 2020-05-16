Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target to $11.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $248.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,944,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,074,338.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 725,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 157,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 245,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

