Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBS. Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of Stratec stock traded down €1.40 ($1.63) on Friday, reaching €79.50 ($92.44). 26,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €82.99 and its 200-day moving average is €69.57. Stratec has a one year low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a one year high of €93.00 ($108.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $956.01 million and a PE ratio of 66.64.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.