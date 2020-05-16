Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Stratec alerts:

SBS stock traded down €1.40 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €79.50 ($92.44). 26,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65. Stratec has a 52 week low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a 52 week high of €93.00 ($108.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of €82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.01 million and a PE ratio of 66.64.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.