Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.27. 2,897,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,187. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.