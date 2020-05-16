Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 99,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total value of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $855,019.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

SYK stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.