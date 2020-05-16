Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.85. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

