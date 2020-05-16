Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Friday, April 24th. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.06 ($17.51).

ETR SZU traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching €13.32 ($15.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a 12 month high of €17.16 ($19.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.96.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

