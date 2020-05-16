Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.06 ($17.51).

Shares of SZU stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €13.32 ($15.49). 541,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a fifty-two week high of €17.16 ($19.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.96.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

