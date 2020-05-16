Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price dropped by Cfra from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.
Shares of SLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,856. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
