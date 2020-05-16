Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price dropped by Cfra from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,856. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.