Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 580,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,856. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,491,000 after buying an additional 323,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 842.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 54,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.