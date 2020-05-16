Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 385.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter.

Shares of SNDL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,905,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.