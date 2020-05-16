SunTrust Banks Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $67.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Choice Hotels International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.92.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. 769,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,015. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.