Suretly (SUR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $55,859.18 and approximately $87.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.03501155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001983 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

