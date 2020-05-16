Sycale Advisors NY LLC Acquires New Holdings in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 169,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. OFS Capital makes up approximately 0.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,350. OFS Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 49.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

