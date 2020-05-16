Sycale Advisors NY LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 7.7% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paypal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

PYPL stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.51. 8,291,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

