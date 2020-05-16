Sycale Advisors NY LLC Buys 22,561 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 6.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $6,080,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Baidu by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

