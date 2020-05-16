Sycale Advisors NY LLC Buys Shares of 3,900 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.30 and its 200 day moving average is $287.15. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

