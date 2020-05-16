Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $26.53 Million Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,908 shares during the period. Nelnet comprises about 19.7% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 1.47% of Nelnet worth $26,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nelnet news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap acquired 1,347,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,566,713.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nelnet stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,733. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 47.39 and a quick ratio of 47.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

