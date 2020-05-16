Sycale Advisors NY LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Stars Group makes up about 5.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.12% of Stars Group worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stars Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

TSG remained flat at $$27.31 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Stars Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

