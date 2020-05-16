Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Given Sell Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

SYIEF traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $98.75. Symrise has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $107.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.05.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

