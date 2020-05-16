TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €17.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.27 ($25.90).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TEG traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €19.78 ($23.00). 604,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.15 and its 200 day moving average is €21.42. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a 52 week high of €25.18 ($29.28).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.