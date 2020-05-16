TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.27 ($25.90).

TAG Immobilien stock traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €19.78 ($23.00). The stock had a trading volume of 604,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.42. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a one year high of €25.18 ($29.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

