TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €22.00 by Baader Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.27 ($25.90).

Shares of TEG stock traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €19.78 ($23.00). 604,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.15 and its 200-day moving average is €21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a 52 week high of €25.18 ($29.28).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

