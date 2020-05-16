TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €23.00 by Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €23.00 ($26.74) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEG. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.27 ($25.90).

ETR:TEG traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €19.78 ($23.00). 604,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a 52 week high of €25.18 ($29.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

