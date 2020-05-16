Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 276,971 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative return on equity of 948.37% and a negative net margin of 1,201.61%.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

