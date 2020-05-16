Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 171.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 174.90 ($2.30).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TW traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 140.40 ($1.85). The stock had a trading volume of 12,218,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.52. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Robert Noel bought 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02). Also, insider Jennie Daly bought 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £151.90 ($199.82) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($19,581.95). Insiders purchased 36,547 shares of company stock valued at $10,673,880 in the last quarter.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.