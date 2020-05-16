TD Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 65.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 84.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,819,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.