TD Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,607,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,224,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

