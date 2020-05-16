TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get TELENET GRP HLD/ADR alerts:

Shares of TLGHY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.