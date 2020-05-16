TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TLGHY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

