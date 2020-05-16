Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TGSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

TGSGY stock remained flat at $$12.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $32.20.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

