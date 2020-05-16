Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 85,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,009. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

