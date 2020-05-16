TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of TLSNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 89,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

