Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Issues Earnings Results

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 63.22% and a negative net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Telkonet stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 237,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,826. Telkonet has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

