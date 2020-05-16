Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Issues Earnings Results

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 63.22% and a negative net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
Telkonet stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 237,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,826. Telkonet has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Telkonet
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.