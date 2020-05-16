Tellor Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $5.05 or 0.00053873 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $60.53 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.42 or 0.02022164 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00087742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00170863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,249,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,158,381 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

