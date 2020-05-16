TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of ROMJF remained flat at $$1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

