Tether (USDT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.01 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, C2CX and Kucoin. Tether has a total market capitalization of $8.81 billion and approximately $45.01 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.42 or 0.02022164 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00087742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00170863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00106713 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,079,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,798,069,379 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, Trade By Trade, BitForex, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Poloniex, Bitfinex, QBTC, FCoin, DragonEX, EXX, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kraken, Gate.io, Kryptono, IDAX, OKEx, Bit-Z, OOOBTC, Iquant, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Liqui, Bibox, BtcTurk, LBank, BigONE, DigiFinex, CoinBene, B2BX, BitMart, ZB.COM, Exmo, ABCC, MBAex, C2CX, BTC-Alpha, IDCM, Coinut, UEX, Cobinhood, CoinTiger and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.