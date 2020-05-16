Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,192,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

