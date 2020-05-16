Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust comprises about 4.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $524.35. 16,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $879.25. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 60.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $521.55 per share, with a total value of $91,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 997 shares of company stock worth $497,502 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPL. TheStreet downgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

