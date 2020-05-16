Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.92. 1,605,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.92 and its 200-day moving average is $315.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.