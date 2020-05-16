Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,725 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Mplx by 476.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,209,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 824,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Mplx by 1,448.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 426,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 399,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,532,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,017. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.97. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $32.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

