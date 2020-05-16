Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 2,609 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

