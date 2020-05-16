Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 110.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,586,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.29. The stock had a trading volume of 68,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,982. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $271.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.75.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.