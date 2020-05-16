Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,066,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,859,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 118,179 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000.

VOX stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 150,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

