Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 141.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of BPMP stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 218,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.74% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMP. Bank of America raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.