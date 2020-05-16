Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.24. 5,001,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

