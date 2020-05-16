Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 30,016 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,016 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 303,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,970. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

