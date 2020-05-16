Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 48,322 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,322 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $4,318,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 60,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $191,961.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

ARLP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 649,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,243. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $367.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $350.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.