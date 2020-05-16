Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Hilltop worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hilltop by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hilltop by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hilltop by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Robert Nichols III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 833,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

