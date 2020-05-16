Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes $510,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $1,708,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 418,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,259. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.