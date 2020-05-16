Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after buying an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 2,394,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,627. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

